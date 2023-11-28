Marvel actor Jonathan Majors goes on trial Wednesday in New York on assault charges

NEW YORK -- "Loki" actor Jonathan Majors goes on trial Wednesday in New York on charges he harassed and assaulted his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The actor, 33, is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and harassment and could spend up to a year in jail if convicted.

The Marvel star has denied the assault and portrayed Jabbari as the aggressor during an encounter in a taxi back in March.

Majors was arrested, accused of twisting his then-girlfriend's arm behind her back, striking her in the head and pushing her into a vehicle.

She was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors filed a cross-complaint against Jabbari, alleging he was the one assaulted.

The NYPD arrested her but the Manhattan district attorney's office declined to pursue a case.

"The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit. The matter is now closed and sealed," the office said in a statement last month.