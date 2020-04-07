coronavirus chicago

R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to coronavirus pandemic denied by judge

CHICAGO -- A federal judge has denied a request by singer R. Kelly to be released from jail on bail due to the coronavirus pandemic

Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.

Last month, the singer's attorneys filed a motion calling to be granted his release because of COVID-19.

In her ruling Tuesday morning, Eastern District of New York Judge Ann Donnelly ruled that Kelly, "has not established compelling reasons warranting his release. At present, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the MCC in Chicago."

Kelly was arrested in July on sex charges. He denies abusing anyone.

The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.

In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.

Previous coverage:

R. Kelly cites coronavirus risk in request for release from Chicago jail
Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser in sex abuse case
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
'Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning' premieres on Lifetime
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say

Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloophealthcelebrity crimechild pornographyentertainmentcoronavirus chicagojailcoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakhygienecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
This bridal shop makes masks for jails, hospitals
Food banks go into 'disaster mode' to deal with COVID-19
Mother-son duo paints rocks to inspire others
R. Kelly seeks release from Chicago jail due to coronavirus risk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Grand Princess returns to SF to restock supplies
'Early signs' rate of COVID-19 spread is slowing in Santa Clara Co., health officials say
Coronavirus updates: Death toll rises in San Mateo County
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Navy official apologizes for calling fired captain 'stupid'
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
Show More
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
How to prevent bringing COVID-19 home from grocery store
More TOP STORIES News