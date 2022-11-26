White House resists pediatric health groups' calls to declare national emergency for 'Triple-demic'

What is RSV?

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has been resisting calls from pediatric health groups to declare a national emergency because of the "Triple-demic."

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association say cases of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV are overwhelming the health system.

Declaration of a national emergency would give providers additional funding as well as more flexibility from regulations to deal with what call a "crisis."

According to CDC data, the hospitalization rate in all kids for the week of Nov. 12 was twice as high as any other flu season on record.

The White House said the strategic national stockpile has supplies like ventilators and personal protective equipment, but no state has requested them yet.

Instead of declaring a national emergency, federal health officials said they are ready to provide assistance to communities in need on a case-by-case basis.

