Google ordered to turn over a year of Jussie Smollett emails, data by judge

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- An Illinois judge has ordered Google to turn over a year's worth of actor Jussie Smollett's data.The Chicago Tribune reported the information, which includes emails, photos, private messages, and other data, was requested as part of the special prosecutor's investigation.Smollett claimed he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in Streeterville in January 2019. Chicago police said their investigation found he staged the attack.He was initially charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report, but the charges were dropped by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office in return for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.The city of Chicago filed suit against the actor, trying to recover more than $130,000 that was spent investigating Smollett's claim.Smollett filed a counterclaim alleging the city and Chicago police ignored key evidence that proved his claim of an attack, and accusing then-CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson of maliciously going after him without probable cause.A special prosecutor has also been appointed to investigate the decision by the Cook County State's Attorney's Office to drop the charges against Smollett.