Arts & Entertainment

Disney Parks update popular 'Jungle Cruise' attraction

Disney Parks announced on Monday some important changes to its popular "Jungle Cruise" attraction.

The ride, featuring boat skippers telling fun puns about exotic animals, will have some new features and storylines at both Disneyland and Disney World.

And they're doing away with images of indigenous peoples that some had criticized as insensitive.

A Disney spokesman says those depictions are being addressed, but the updated ride will still be the Jungle Cruise you know and love.

On Twitter, Walt Disney Co. executive chairman Bob Iger said, "The exciting changes we're making to one of @Disney's most popular classic attractions, Jungle Cruise, reflect our commitment to creating unparalleled experiences that reflect, not only the best in storytelling, but also the values and rich diversity of our world."



Disney is the parent company of this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentamusement ridedisneylanddisney world
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm timeline: Heavy rain, strong winds nearing Bay Area
Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons | LIVE
Evacuations ordered in San Mateo, Santa Cruz counties ahead of storm
Here's what's reopening in every Bay Area county this week
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
WATCH TODAY: CA to make changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
LIVE: Track rain, wind in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
Show More
SJPD says man suspected of violence was unarmed when officers shot him
AccuWeather forecast: Strongest storm of the season today through tonight
All CA counties exit stay-at-home order
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
More TOP STORIES News