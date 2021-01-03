43 emergency staff at Kaiser Permanente San Jose infected with COVID-19, officials confirm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6064306" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The coronavirus is spreading, what does COVID-19 do to your body?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- 43 staff members at Kaiser's San Jose emergency department have tested positive for COVID-19 between Dec. 27 and Jan. 1, Irene Chavez, senior vice president and area manager of the hospital said in a statement. The hospital is investigating the outbreak and told ABC7 News in an email that the spread "may" have been connected to an "air-powered costume."Officials confirm an employee appeared briefly in the emergency department wearing an inflatable costume on Christmas day."Any exposure, if it occurred, would have been completely innocent, and quite accidental, as the individual had no COVID symptoms and only sought to lift the spirits of those around them during what is a very stressful time," Chavez said. "If anything, this should serve as a very real reminder that the virus is widespread, and often without symptoms, and we must all be vigilant."The emergency staff was the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine less than 10 days ago and the hospital said they "would not be expected to have reached immunity when this exposure occurred. It is important not only for everyone to get vaccinated, but to receive the required two doses of vaccine to be protected."The hospital says the emergency department is still open and safe to receive care and all areas of the department are undergoing deep cleaning. An ongoing investigation and contact tracing among staff and patients are underway."Obviously, we will no longer allow air-powered costumes at our facilities," Chavez told ABC7 News. "At the same time, we are taking steps to reinforce safety precautions among staff, including physical distancing and no gathering in break rooms, no sharing of food or beverages, and masks at all times."