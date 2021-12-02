Oakland police want to speak to witness with video connected to shooting of news security guard

EMBED <>More Videos

OPD want to talk to witness of TV security guard shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- As Oakland police officers continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a TV news security officer last week, investigators believe a person has cell phone video of the incident and want to speak with them, the department said.

On Nov. 24, security guard Kevin Nishita was working for a KRON 4 news crew when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in downtown Oakland.

RELATED: Former colleague remembers TV news security guard killed in armed robbery attempt in Oakland

Police say this video could potentially provide more information to pursue more leads in the case.

Police are continuing to search for a white Acura TL in the case.

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle Oakland police believe was used in shooting of Ofc. Kevin Nishita (ret.) on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Surveillance image of suspect vehicle Oakland police believe was used in shooting of Ofc. Kevin Nishita (ret.) on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

Oakland Police



Law enforcement honored Nishita as his casket was escorted from the Alameda County Coroner's Office to a Mountain View funeral home yesterday.

The motorcade included officers from Hayward, San Jose and Colma police departments. Nishita worked at all of them before he retired and became a security guard.

EMBED More News Videos

Procession of slain Bay Area TV news security guard and retired officer Kevin Nishita.



A GoFundMe for Nishita's family can be found here.

Anyone with more information that leads to the arrest in the case can receive an award of up to $32,000 from the Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland.

The video owner and others with more information can contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.



KGO-TV has contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandcrimeopdgun violenceshootingviolencepolice
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News