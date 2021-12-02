Oakland police want to speak to witness with video connected to shooting of news security guard

On Nov. 24, security guard Kevin Nishita was working for a KRON 4 news crew when he was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in downtown Oakland.
Police say this video could potentially provide more information to pursue more leads in the case.
Police are continuing to search for a white Acura TL in the case.
Law enforcement honored Nishita as his casket was escorted from the Alameda County Coroner's Office to a Mountain View funeral home yesterday.
The motorcade included officers from Hayward, San Jose and Colma police departments. Nishita worked at all of them before he retired and became a security guard.
A GoFundMe for Nishita's family can be found here.
Anyone with more information that leads to the arrest in the case can receive an award of up to $32,000 from the Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland.
The video owner and others with more information can contact the Oakland Police Department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.
