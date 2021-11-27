Former colleague remembers TV news security guard killed in armed robbery attempt in Oakland

Nishita was working with a local reporter on 14th street near Harrison in Oakland, when suddenly a man attempted to steal the reporter's camera.
When Nishita intervened, he was shot by the robber.
On Saturday morning, he succumbed to his injuries.
We mourn the loss of retired police officer Kevin Nishita who honorably served our Bay Area Community. He was protecting/guarding a local news crew when he was senselessly murdered. Today, we escorted his body from the hospital with full law enforcement honors. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZbKRn7J732— Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) November 27, 2021
"Kevin was kind. He was caring, compassionate, and most importantly very, very honorary," said Commander Sherwin Lum.
Lum works with the Colma Police Department, one of several law enforcement agencies that Nishita worked with around the Bay Area.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of retired Sergeant Kevin Nishita. On 11/24/21, Kevin was shot while providing security as an armed guard in Oakland. He was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention and succumbed to his injuries this morning. pic.twitter.com/ut1jKx4tyi— Colma Police Department (@ColmaPD) November 27, 2021
He says Nishita was a model police officer, working to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
But beyond being just a former colleague, Lum tells me Nishita was also his friend, and that his shocking death has hit his family hard.
TV news security guard dies from gunshot injuries suffered in armed robbery attempt in Oakland
"Not too well. It's a very difficult time for them. They're very distraught," Lum said.
The suspect, who is believed to have been driving a white 2004-2008 Acura TL, escaped following the shooting.
The Oakland Police Department is investigating the incident, and a reward of up to $32,500 is being offered leading up to the arrest of the suspect.
But until that time comes, Commander Lum says it's important to honor Sergeant Nishita's memory.
"It's about being kind to one another, and just stopping the violence. It just needs to stop," Lum said.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help support Nishita's family.
Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering a $32,500 reward for information leading to an arrest.
ABC7 News would like to express our deepest condolences to Mr. Kevin Nishita and his family, as well as our colleagues at KRON4 during this very difficult time.