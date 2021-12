OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There is now more than $38,000 on the line for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of a security guard in Oakland.Police are trying to find the person who shot retired police office Kevin Nishita.He was working as a security guard for a TV news crew at the time of the shooting.He died later at the hospital.Police are wanting to talk to a person believed to have cell phone video connected to the shooting.They are also still searching for a white Acura TL.