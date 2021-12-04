Family of TV news security guard killed in Oakland plea for justice with suspects still at large

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The family of Kevin Nashita, the TV news security guard that was fatally shot in Oakland during an attempted robbery, is seeking help from the public. They ask that anyone people with video connected to the shooting to hand it over to the Oakland Police Department.Nishita was shot while guarding a KRON 4 News reporter in Oakland last week.Nishita's family says the video would help the family find closure and justice for Kevin."He was my everything," said Virginia Nishita, Kevin's wife. "We would watch a TV series and after awhile we would become the characters. He would call me, and he would call me the name from whatever series we were watching, just to make it fun. And we always had date night once a week."Police are searching for a white 2004 to 2008 Acura TL.There is a $32,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.