A huge milestone: KGO-TV celebrates 75 years on Bay Area airwaves

It all started on May 5, 1949 when Channel 7 went live on air for the first time from Sutro Mansion.

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff
Monday, May 6, 2024
KGO-TV celebrates 75 years on the air
KGO-TV / ABC7 News is celebrating a huge milestone! Its celebrating its 75th birthday!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- KGO-TV is celebrating a huge milestone on Sunday! It's the 75th anniversary!

It all started on May 5, 1949 when Channel 7 went live on air for the first time from Sutro Mansion.

In the 1970s, a show called "News Scene" changed TV News to what it is today.

The basic format was similar to now, but for its time, it was a revolution -- with cutting edge stories on social change and a new focus on people's everyday concerns.

Consumer issues, health news, stories about children and education -- even pop culture -- all became part of the programming.

Today, we're continuing to tell your stories with the hope of Building a Better Bay Area.

We're thankful that over 75 years, you've invited us into your homes to do just that.

