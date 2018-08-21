'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --A Golden State Killer victim from Walnut Creek is reacting to the news that suspect Joseph James DeAngelo will be tried for his crimes in Sacramento County.
One of the so-called Golden State Killer's victims still lives in the East Bay. She was assaulted in her Walnut Creek bedroom in June 1979. She was only 13 years old. Her case is one of nine in Contra Costa County but not one of the cases being prosecuted.
RELATED: Walnut Creek 'Golden State Killer' victim describes details of attack, hope for future
When asked if she would be going to the trial in Sacramento, Mary Berwert said, "Nope won't be going. I don't care to spend any time in a room with him. I just don't. I don't want him to have any of my energy."
Berwert watched the press conference from her East Bay apartment. She said she'd testify if called to the stand but otherwise will avoid the trial in Sacramento.
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
The Contra Costa District Attorney is able to charge four separate cases against the suspect Joseph James DeAngelo.
Three of the four Assaults took place in Concord and San Ramon in October 1978. The fourth attack took place in Danville in June 1979 just two weeks before Berwert was gagged with her training bra and assaulted in her Walnut Creek bedroom by a man who held a knife at her throat.
The statute of limitations for filing sexual assault charges have passed.
But the four cases being charged involve charges of kidnapping in the course of a robbery which means moving a person forcibly from one room to another.
ABC7 PRESENTS: Chasing the Golden State Killer
Berwert said her attacker never moved her out of her bedroom and that's why she believes her case is not part of the prosecution.
When asked about her feelings that the man accused of being the Golden State Killer could face the death penalty Berwert said, "I don't think we should kill him because killing him is too easy. It's too easy for him. He should have to live with it for the rest of his life."
She expressed her gratitude to all of the investigators and the district attorneys involved in the prosecution.
Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER: RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- WHO IS HE: The life and history of the 'Golden State Killer'
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve 'Golden State Killer' case
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California