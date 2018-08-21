VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KGO) --Mary Berwert still bears the pain of her encounter with the Golden State Killer.
She was just 13 years old when she says the man, now identified as Joseph James DeAngelo, forced himself into her bedroom, gagged her with her training bra and sexually assaulted her at knife-point in Walnut Creek.
Her case is not being prosecuted by Contra Costa County officials, as the statute of limitations has run out on her assault. Despite that, Berwert is thankful that DeAngelo was caught and is being held accountable for the many crimes he has committed.
RELATED: 'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
When asked why she did not want to go to Sacramento and sit in on the trial, Berwert said, "No. I don't want to look in his eyes. It's not worth my time. I have other things to do and better ways to spend my time than on all that negative energy."
She added that, "It's going to be a fabulous thing when it comes to a close. But it's a bunch of pain; I don't want to be in a room filled with all that pain, it's just bad vibes."
Click here for more stories on the Golden State Killer case.
GOLDEN STATE KILLER: RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS
- PARALLEL PATHS: Tracking Joseph James DeAngelo and the Golden State Killer
- WHO IS HE: The life and history Joseph DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve Golden State Killer case
- TIMELINE: A look back at the Golden State Killer's crime spree that lasted a decade
- WHO IS HE: The life and history of the 'Golden State Killer'
- Local sleuths, inspired by crime writer, aimed to solve 'Golden State Killer' case
- 'I hate you Bonnie' Golden State Killer's rage could have been linked to ex
- Former Irvine mom speaks out 32 years after daughter was murdered by 'Golden State Killer'
- Report: Suspected 'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
- 'Golden State Killer' suspect once planned to kill ex-police chief who fired him
- Judge rules more evidence may be collected in 'Golden State Killer' case
- VIDEO: What we know about suspected 'Golden State Killer'
- 'Horrific man:' Suspected 'Golden State Killer' begins court proceedings
- 'Golden State Killers' past and present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' appears in Sacramento County Court for 1st time
- Visalia detective came face to face with 'Visalia Ransacker' serial killer in 1975
- Daughter of 'Golden State Killer' victim speaks out
- Visalia Ransacker's victim speaks out for the very first time
- Forensic psychologist examines mind of accused 'Golden State Killer'
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' terrorizes Concord in 1978
- FROM THE ARCHIVE: 'Golden State Killer' investigation moves to Walnut Creek in 1979
- 'Golden State Killer's' past, present in Sacramento jars neighbors
- Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in Northern California