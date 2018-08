VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked

Mary Berwert still bears the pain of her encounter with the Golden State Killer. She was just 13 years old when she says the man, now identified as Joseph James DeAngelo, forced himself into her bedroom, gagged her with her training bra and sexually assaulted her at knife-point in Walnut Creek.Her case is not being prosecuted by Contra Costa County officials, as the statute of limitations has run out on her assault. Despite that, Berwert is thankful that DeAngelo was caught and is being held accountable for the many crimes he has committed.When asked why she did not want to go to Sacramento and sit in on the trial, Berwert said, "No. I don't want to look in his eyes. It's not worth my time. I have other things to do and better ways to spend my time than on all that negative energy."She added that, "It's going to be a fabulous thing when it comes to a close. But it's a bunch of pain; I don't want to be in a room filled with all that pain, it's just bad vibes."