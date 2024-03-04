Masked shooters kill 4 at house party in Monterey County, police say

KING CITY, Calif. -- Police are searching for three suspects who they say pulled up to a King City, California house party in Monterey County and opened fire Sunday evening, killing at least four people and injuring three others.

Three men died at the scene, and a woman who was shot was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to King City Police Chief James Hunt.

Three other people injured by gunshots were taken to a hospital for treatment, and their conditions were not released.

Police say that the shooting occurred when a vehicle pulled up to the residence in King City, located about 62 miles southeast of Monterey and about 100 miles south of San Jose, Calif.

Three masked men exited and began shooting at the people attending the party in the front yard, before getting back into the car and fleeing the scene, according to police.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who were wearing dark colored clothing and masks.

