4 deputies injured, suspect dead after Santa Rosa shooting and pursuit: sheriff

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, one suspect is dead and four Sonoma County Sheriff's Deputies are injured after a car chase and shootout overnight. Authorities say it all began with reports of a man brandishing a rifle after midnight in West Santa Rosa.

"As soon as deputies arrived on scene, he fled and that was what started the pursuit," Rob Dillion, a spokesperson for the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said.

"Just rapid-fire, gunshots really loud, bam bam bam bam bam. All kinds of gunshots," said Santa Rosa resident Dean Stuparich.

Stuparich says he heard gunfire and tires squealing.

"I heard tires squealing, cars racing back and forth," Stuparich said.

Santa Rosa police are investigating the case involving Sonoma County deputies, which began with a 911 call from neighbors.

"They were advised a male suspect was brandishing a firearm," said Santa Rosa Police Sargeant Patricia Seffens.

The Sonoma County Sheriff says the male suspect had a rifle and was driving a small white sedan.

Deputies arrived and saw the suspect who led them on a pursuit. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at the deputies and they returned fire. Ultimately the suspect crashed and died at the scene, according to Sonoma County Sheriff Eddie Engram in a recorded statement.

That car crashed through a fence on Stony Point Road. Stuparich says he heard yelling before the crash.

"I heard a deputy say, 'let me see your hands' and that's all I heard, after they said hands, I heard gunfire," Stuparich added.

Police are not saying if the man was hit by gunfire. Four deputies riding in separate cruisers suffered injuries and were all taken to the hospital. One deputy suffered a head injury. Another was shot in the leg, and two had injuries to their hands.

"Our deputy with the head injury is in critical but stable condition, as you may imagine I'm concerned about my injured deputies and hope they make a speedy recovery," said Engram.

For a time, the crime scene stretched two miles as investigators gathered evidence.

Police said Stony Point Road, between Bellevue Avenue and Todd Road, was impacted.

Police are still trying to determine what happened. The sheriff's department says it plans to release body-worn camera footage in the future. The name of the suspect has not been released.

