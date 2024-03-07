Suspect vehicle found in Monterey Co. birthday party shooting that killed 4: sheriff

Authorities said they have found a car connected to suspects wanted in a quadruple homicide over the weekend at a birthday party in King City.

Authorities said they have found a car connected to suspects wanted in a quadruple homicide over the weekend at a birthday party in King City.

Authorities said they have found a car connected to suspects wanted in a quadruple homicide over the weekend at a birthday party in King City.

Authorities said they have found a car connected to suspects wanted in a quadruple homicide over the weekend at a birthday party in King City.

KING CITY, Calif. -- Authorities said Wednesday they have found a car connected to suspects wanted in a quadruple homicide over the weekend at a birthday party in the Monterey County community of King City.

The car, a silver 2017 Kia Rio, was found in an unincorporated area of South Monterey County, according to a news release from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office and the King City Police Department.

Authorities say the suspect vehicle is a silver 2017 KIA Rio license plate 7ZND369, which was reported stolen out Pacific Grove late February of this year. Monterey County Sheriff's Office Facebook

No other updates were released Wednesday about an investigation into the shooting, which killed four people and injured seven others on Sunday evening.

The shooting occurred about 6 p.m. in the front yard of a home in the 200 block of North Second Street, where several people were celebrating a birthday. A silver Kia pulled up in front of the home, three men got out and shot multiple rounds at the partygoers, police said.

The suspects got back into the car and left after the shooting. "The suspects were wearing dark colored clothing and had dark colored masks over their heads. They have not been identified and remain outstanding," King City police said in a Facebook post.

Three men who were shot died at the scene, and a woman who was hospitalized also died, according to police.

PREVIOUS STORY: Masked shooters kill 4 at house party in Monterey County, police say

Seven other victims, all adults, were taken to hospitals in Monterey County, authorities said. Five of those had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and two had critical wounds.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees them should immediately call 911.

Anyone with additional information regarding the case can contact King City Police Department Sgt. Josh Partida at (831) 386-5988 or jpartida@kingcity.com, or the WeTip line at (800) 78-CRIME. Callers may remain anonymous.

A $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects is being offered by King City.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live