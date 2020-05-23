Pets & Animals

Kitten born with two faces in Oregon named Biscuit and Gravy

OREGON -- An Oregon family was surprised to see that their cat had given birth to a kitten with two faces.

The kitten, named Biscuit and Gravy, was born with two faces, four eyes, two noses and two mouths.

B.J. and Kyla King said the kitten can meow with one mouth, while simultaneously eating out of the other.

Unfortunately, Biscuit and Gravy won't survive for very long as a result of its birth defect.

In the meantime, the King family said they will give the kitten as much love as possible and share Biscuit and Gravy's story online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsoregoncatspetscute animalsanimalskittens
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fisherman's Wharf fire: WWII ship saved at SF's Pier 45
Santa Cruz County warns of possible holiday weekend crowds as tourists flock to beaches
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
Memorial Day Weekend activities: What's allowed and what's not amid COVID-19 crisis
Tom Hanks celebrates graduating seniors at his alma mater, Oakland's Skyline HS
WATCH MONDAY: ABC7 to provide live coverage of Memorial Day ceremony
Here's how SF residents can negotiate rent decrease during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
San Jose Earthquakes' Shea Salinas talks return of MLS -- With Authority
Uncle breaks silence on Gabriel Fernandez 7 years after his death
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Social bubbles: Bay Area residents plan small gatherings amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News