Koala spotted on surfboards at Australia beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Meanwhile, only in Australia!A koala was seen taking a four-legged stroll along a beach to the surprise of the people nearby.The creature checked out the surf along Apollo Bay Beach in Victoria on Tuesday.It even tested out a few surf boards before heading towards the crowd.Koala populations in Australia has decreased drastically over the last decade due to hunting and wildfires, so an encounter like this is even more rare these days.Koalas are usually pretty shy, so it must have really needed a day at the beach. What a special wildlife encounter to catch on video.