Kobe Bryant, 4 others die in Southern California helicopter crash, sources tell ABC News

CALABASAS, Calif. -- Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has died after a helicopter crash near Los Angeles killed all five people on board, multiple sources told ABC News.

An NTSB spokesman told ABC News that a Sikorsky S-76 crashed on a hillside in the town of Calabasas around 10 a.m. The circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, and an investigation is ongoing.



The 41-year-old Bryant spent his entire professional basketball career with the Los Angeles Lakers and won five championships. Bryant was drafted to the NBA directly out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Penn., a suburb of Philadelphia.

Bryant, a.k.a. Black Mamba, was the fourth-highest scorer in NBA history, with 33,643 points, recently removed from third by LeBron James.



Bryant retired in 2016, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic.

He had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game's most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.

Bryant has four children, all girls.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskobe bryantkobe bryanthelicopter crashcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Helicopter crash in Calabasas kills five, sparks brush fire
4th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US | LIVE
49ers sendoff at SJ airport to Super Bowl 54
AccuWeather forecast: Morning rain ends, partly cloudy afternoon
SFDA puts charges on hold against man shot by police in Mission
One son killed, another in the Super Bowl: How the Beathard family will remember Clay
Berkeley police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
Show More
Know your 49ers: Who are the 'Hot Boyzz' and why there is a dispute with Dallas Cowboys
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Lunar New Year celebration kicks off in SF's Chinatown
Thousands of anti-abortion activists 'Walk for Life' in San Francisco
Streets closed due to overturned cement truck in Marin Co.
More TOP STORIES News