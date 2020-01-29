kobe bryant

Magic Johnson: Kobe Bryant poured his heart and soul into basketball

LOS ANGELES -- Magic Johnson is remembering fellow former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant as "something great that you've never seen in your life."

Johnson appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday evening, and Kimmel mentioned how both Johnson and Bryant had referred to each other as the greatest Lakers player of all time.

"It didn't seem like either one of you was just being nice about it. It seemed like you both meant it," Kimmel said, later asking Johnson why he thought Bryant was the greatest.



"We both poured our heart and soul into performing every night in Los Angeles for the greatest fans on earth," Johnson said. "We both were committed to basketball. We were married to basketball. We were married to winning and playing the game the right way."

Johnson added: "Every night that you came to the [Inglewood] Forum, because that's where he first started, and then he was actually able to build Staples Center...you knew you were going to see something special, something great that you've never seen in your life -- and that was Kobe Bryant."

Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna were among nine people killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

"That was a punch in the gut for many of us. Kobe was, and I know this might not make sense, but he was just the last person you could ever imagine something like this happening to," Kimmel said on his show earlier this week. Bryant had appeared on Kimmel's show more than a dozen times.

Kimmel added: "He was so strong and handsome and smart and energetic. He was a hero."

EMBED More News Videos

Jimmy Kimmel dedicated Monday night's broadcast of Jimmy Kimmel Live! to the memory of Kobe Bryant. Kobe was a guest on Jimmy's show 15 times.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsjimmy kimmel liveentertainmentkobe bryantnbajimmy kimmelbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
With Authority: Sabrina Ionescu talks friendships with Steph and Kobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News