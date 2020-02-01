kobe bryant

Lakers adorn Staples Center seats with Kobe Bryant jerseys in tribute ahead of emotional game

By
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers honored the late Kobe Bryant at Staples Center Friday night in their first game since the tragic crash on Sunday.

Throughout the arena, Bryant's #8 and #24 jerseys blanketed several rows of courtside seats.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash along with his daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday.

MORE: Jeanie Buss, Rob Pelinka mourn loss of Kobe Bryant as Lakers prepare for game
EMBED More News Videos

Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka issued touching tributes to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on Thursday, mourning their deaths but also remembering them both as inspirational figures.


The Lakers were scheduled to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, but the game was postponed after the crash involving Bryant.

The Lakers held a pregame ceremony Friday night for Bryant before tip-off against the Portland Trail Blazers, including a heartfelt speech from LeBron James and a video tribute to the victims of the crash. They were expected to continue to honor him throughout the game.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles lakersstaples centerkobe bryantbasketball
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Kobe Bryant crash: Helicopter owner suspending other flights
Clippers honor Kobe at Staples Center
Congress to consider helicopter safety act after Kobe crash
The Lakers and Blazers put on a show in honoring Kobe Bryant
KOBE BRYANT
Autopsy: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol, drugs
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
WNBA honors Gigi Bryant, other teens killed in helicopter crash
With Authority: Sabrina Ionescu talks friendships with Steph and Kobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News