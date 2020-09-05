Community & Events

Krispy Kreme running Saturday only deal where you can get 12 doughnuts for $1

RALEIGH -- Krispy Kreme is running a sale in honor of Labor Day weekend, but it will only be available Saturday.

You can get a dozen Original Glaze doughnuts for $1 after you buy any other dozen doughnuts at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

The deal is only available Saturday, Sept. 5, and you have to show a special code when you order to receive the deal.

That code can be found on Krispy Kreme's website here.

