Innocent bystander in critical condition following shooting near Oakland's Lake Merritt, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman is hospitalized following a drive-by shooting on Monday near Lake Merritt in Oakland, police said.

Police say the shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Madison St.

The victim was an innocent bystander and is in critical condition, police said.

This is an image taken near Lake Merritt in Oakland, Calif following a shooting on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

Oakland police say it received multiple calls about the shooting. Once officers arrived on scene, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s).

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.