BART police investigate fatal shooting near Lake Merritt station in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- BART police is investigating a deadly shooting that happened near the Lake Merritt BART station.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m.in the area of 8th St. and Oak St., police said.

BART police is looking into the incident.

BART briefly stopped trains at Lake Merritt in the Dublin-Pleasanton, Berryessa, Richmond and Daly City directions.

Oakland police is investigating another shooting in the city that happened around the same time which turned out to be deadly. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday near Oakland International Airport where officers responded to reports of the shooting in the 9700 block of Doolittle Drive.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.