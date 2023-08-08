  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Person fatally shot at park near Oakland International Airport, police say

KGO logo
Tuesday, August 8, 2023 10:16PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone was fatally shot at a park near the Oakland International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Doolittle Drive.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police this is still an active scene and are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW