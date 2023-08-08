Person fatally shot at park near Oakland International Airport, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland Police Department is investigating a homicide after someone was fatally shot at a park near the Oakland International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Doolittle Drive.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Police this is still an active scene and are unable to provide additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.