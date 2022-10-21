  • Watch Now

Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Tahoe area this weekend due to strong winds

Wildfire risk is high for the Lake Tahoe and Truckee areas this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday, October 21, 2022 1:09AM
LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Sierra, the National Weather Service Reno issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Tahoe and Truckee areas this weekend due to strong wind gusts.

The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

'Lucky so far': CA experienced less wildfire activity this fall

"Though it's a small window, it's when most of us will be sleeping, so you need to be ready just in case," he said.

Just over a year ago, the Caldor Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and threatened South Lake Tahoe.

The Fire Weather Watch is a result of a long stretch of warm and dry weather. After the weekend, the cold front will bring in a wintry mix.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about wildfires here in the Bay Area and across California.

