Fire Weather Watch issued for Lake Tahoe area this weekend due to strong winds

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the Sierra, the National Weather Service Reno issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Tahoe and Truckee areas this weekend due to strong wind gusts.
The warning is in effect from 11 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Saturday, according to ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
MORE: 'Lucky so far': CA experienced less wildfire activity this fall
"Though it's a small window, it's when most of us will be sleeping, so you need to be ready just in case," he said.
Just over a year ago, the Caldor Fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and threatened South Lake Tahoe.
The Fire Weather Watch is a result of a long stretch of warm and dry weather. After the weekend, the cold front will bring in a wintry mix.
