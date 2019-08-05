Lanes reopen on southbound Highway 101 in Palo Alto after deadly crash

PALO ALTO, Calif. -- All southbound lanes of Highway 101 were closed for about six hours this morning following a fatal crash in Palo Alto.

California Highway Patrol Officers and the Palo Alto Fire Department were called to a solo vehicle crash at at about 3.30 a.m. near the Embarcadero Road off ramp.

Two fire trucks were at the scene when one of them was rear ended by a box truck.

"It moved the fire engine it was almost perpendicular to the road after it got hit it went towards the center divider," said CHP Officer David Morey.

No firefighters were in the truck when it was hit.

The CHP says alcohol and drugs were not involved in the crash.

The driver of the truck was taken to Stanford Hospital where he later died.

Hazmat crews worked to clean up around 100 gallons of diesel that spilled on the roadway.
