PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- Comedian Felipe Esparza, winner of "Last Comic Standing" and host of "What's Up Fool?" podcast will be performing at Tommy T's in Pleasanton this weekend. He speaks with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the long road that got him to where he is today and gave him a taste of what you may see at his show.
Click here for tickets.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
'Last Comic Standing' winner, Felipe Esparza, performing in the Bay Area this weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News