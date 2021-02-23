SF City Lights Booksellers founder, poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti dies at 101

"The greatest poem is lyric life itself."



We love you, Lawrence.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One of the most famous poets in the history of the Bay Area, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, has died. He was 101.The heroic defender of free speech founded City Lights Books, the iconic San Francisco bookstore that first published poetry by some of the literary world's best writers and was an essential meeting place for the Beats and other bohemians in the 1950s and beyond.Its publishing arm released books by Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg, William S. Burroughs and many others. The most famous release was Ginsberg's anthemic poem, "Howl." It led to a 1957 obscenity trial that broke new ground for freedom of expression.City Light Books tweeted a message about his passing: "'The greatest poem is lyric life itself.' Our poet and hero, Lawrence Ferlinghetti, passed away on Monday, February 22nd, in the evening. We love you, Lawrence."