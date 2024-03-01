Leap Day 2024: Couples flock to San Francisco City Hall to get married

While Leap Day is often considered an unlucky day, these couples believe it's already proving lucky for them.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Couples flocked to San Francisco City Hall Thursday to tie the knot on Leap Day.

"It's just a once in every four year thing, it's just very special," said Sarah Holtz, alongside her soon-to-be husband, Jordan Calo. The couple made the trip from Chico along with family and friends.

"It took them a minute to realize it's a Leap Day but once they did, they thought it was pretty cool since we're doing this - we're not doing a big party," said Holtz.

And while it's often considered an unlucky day, they believe it's already proving lucky for them.

"We waited up until midnight 90 days ago to get the date and we kind of got lucky too - just be able to get one of these availabilities," said Calo.

"It's really memorable and special. It doesn't happen every year," said Erika Najera Paez, who traveled from Arizona with her partner Miranda Olivas for the big day. "We like the inclusion of LGBTQ community."

They've been together for nearly 10 years and said they like the idea of being able to choose, for the most part, when they celebrate their anniversary.

"I think we're more of like go with the flow, so I think it might differ. We may end up doing like the day before and the day after," she said.

"We plan to celebrate at least every four years, but probably more than that," said Marcial Pelayo, alongside his wife-to-be Lindsey Lu-Pon. The couple has been waiting quite a while for the day.

"We met during the pandemic, so you might say we took a leap of faith together," said Lu-Pon.

