Here's how efficient Bay Area vaccination sites are day after CA expands eligibility

By Leslie Brinkley
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Thursday, there were massive lines at Levi's Stadium due in part to the 12,000 appointments that Santa Clara County officials said were scheduled for that day.

Fast forward to Friday where only 7,000 appointments were scheduled.

"I was expecting to wait for two to three hours but when I got here I was surprised to see the wait time wasn't long. I hardly waited 15 minutes," said San Jose resident Sudeep Gonsalves who got vaccinated Friday.

Melissa Clarke said she was blown away by the vaccination process.

"I got here on time for my appointment at 11:15 and by 11:18 I had gotten my first dose and was on my way to the observation area," said Clarke.

For 16-year-old Ian Chacon it was easy to park and easy to check-in as he told us his mom was making him get vaccinated.

Most people said they booked their appointments just two to three days ago and the county has more than doubled its capacity.

Last week they were only doling out 5,000 shots a day at Levi's, now they're ramping up to 10,000 or more a day, eventually hoping to top 15,000 a day as the supply increases.

Vaccines are also rolling out at pop-up clinics like one at First Day of Acts Full Gospel Church in Oakland. They've got appointments over the weekend but are also taking walk-ups.

Snagging an appointment online can be tedious work. That's why Ian's mom called into the county to schedule.

"I know a lot of people had a hard time getting an appointment so I gave them the number that I had to make the appointment so they're all coming this week," said Edith Ebreno-Chacon.

Online lots of people have commented, ranging from, "Will I stand in line for 3 hours as I did for the first shot?" to "Soooooo well organized. In and out in under an hour."

Those who have gotten shots say come prepared for anything.

