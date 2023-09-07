Levi's Stadium and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Alvin Kabiling are preparing the 49ers Faithful for what they can eat and drink on game day.

Here's what you can eat and drink at 49ers games at Levi's Stadium this season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you ready for some football - food?! While the San Francisco 49ers don't play a home game until Sept. 21, Levi's Stadium and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Alvin Kabiling are preparing the Faithful for what culinary treats they can expect on game day.

This includes Mesquite & Oak and their slider selections, Scratch Kitchen featuring Niner Nashville hot chicken, Poke Braddah's Ahi bowls, The Shop's six-day brined and smoked pastrami, and new this year -- pork lumpia from San Francisco's Sarap Shop.

The partnership is a win-win. It lets Levi's live up to their Faithful to the Bay slogan by selling Bay Area foods and the restaurants get the chance to share their flavors on one of the biggest stages

"We see this as an opportunity to lift our culture up," Sarap Shop so-owner and chef JP Reyes said. "Not a lot of people know about Filipino food quite yet. It's getting there in the mainstream, but it offers all these 60,000 fans the chance to taste our culture and taste our flavors."

"To be here, it's exciting too," The Shop By Chef Baca co-owner Rodney Baca said. "The rush, the thrill. Obviously, what happened with the pandemic and everything, a lot of restaurants went down. For us, this has been a huge uplifting moment for us."

The first chance fans can try the foods out at a 49ers game is week 3 against the New York Giants.

Levi's Stadium Crab Sandwich & Lobster Bisque Soup

Levi's Stadium Crab Sandwich & Lobster Bisque Soup. Sold at Concession Stands and Premium Clubs KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Cream Puffs topped with Caramel and Gold Flakes

Levi's Stadium Cream Puffs topped with Caramel and Gold Flakes KGO-TV

Poke Braddahs Shoyu Ahi and Spicy Ahi Bowl

Poke Braddahs Shoyu Ahi and Spicy Ahi Bowl. Sold at Concession Stands KGO-TV

Sarap Shop Party Time Lumpia

Vegetarian and Pork offerings available. Sold in Concession Stands KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Steakhouse "Tomahawk" Board

49oz bone-in ribeye, fire roasted spicy linguica sausage, charred local vegetables, jalapeno- cilantro chimichurri, atomic horseradish cream. Premium item. KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Ahi Tuna Tapas Board

Marinated artichoke hearts, mansanilla olives, pickled heirloom cauliflower, stuffed Piquillo peppers, anchovy cannellini bean dip, feta cheese, chorizo Iberico. Premium item. KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Foot-Long Cheddar Bacon Brat & Foot-Long NorCal Dog

Braw served with grilled peppers & onions, queso bravo. NorCal Dog served with smoked tri-tip, Pepsi-Cola barbecue sauce, crispy onions, avocado crema. KGO-TV

The Shop by Chef Baca's Babyback Ribs

Smoked with brown sugar sweet and spicy glazed. Topped with New Mexico green chile BBQ sauce. Sold at Concession Stands. KGO-TV

Mesquite & Oak Pulled Pork Slider

Served with Coleslaw. Sold in Concession Stands. KGO-TV

Mesquite & Oak Brisket Slider

Served with Coleslaw and Pickled Onions. Sold in Concession Stands. KGO-TV

Scratch Kitchen Nashville Hot Chicken Slider

Served with Coleslaw and homemade fries. Sold in Concession Stands. KGO-TV

Scratch Kitchen Crispy Tender & Fries

Served with Coleslaw. Sold at Concession Stands. KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Loaded "Picadillo" Sirloin Nachos

Cumin scented beef, cheddar cheese sauce, fried potato hash, cojita cheese, pimento cream, Tostito's golden rounds. KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Skuna Bay Salmon Board

Dry rubbed, pickled red onion salad, red & gold mustard caviar. Premium item. KGO-TV

Levi's Stadium Gold Rush Burrata Duo

Golden heirloom tomatoes, gold pearls, marinated artichokes, Meyer lemon oil, heirloom tomatoes, red pearls, grilled vegetables, Seka Hills extra virgin olive oil. Premium item. KGO-TV

