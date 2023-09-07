Here's what you can eat and drink at 49ers games at Levi's Stadium this season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- Are you ready for some football - food?! While the San Francisco 49ers don't play a home game until Sept. 21, Levi's Stadium and Levy Restaurants Executive Chef Alvin Kabiling are preparing the Faithful for what culinary treats they can expect on game day.
This includes Mesquite & Oak and their slider selections, Scratch Kitchen featuring Niner Nashville hot chicken, Poke Braddah's Ahi bowls, The Shop's six-day brined and smoked pastrami, and new this year -- pork lumpia from San Francisco's Sarap Shop.
MORE: Nick Bosa agrees to 5-year, $170M extension with SF 49ers, source tells ESPN
The partnership is a win-win. It lets Levi's live up to their Faithful to the Bay slogan by selling Bay Area foods and the restaurants get the chance to share their flavors on one of the biggest stages
"We see this as an opportunity to lift our culture up," Sarap Shop so-owner and chef JP Reyes said. "Not a lot of people know about Filipino food quite yet. It's getting there in the mainstream, but it offers all these 60,000 fans the chance to taste our culture and taste our flavors."
"To be here, it's exciting too," The Shop By Chef Baca co-owner Rodney Baca said. "The rush, the thrill. Obviously, what happened with the pandemic and everything, a lot of restaurants went down. For us, this has been a huge uplifting moment for us."
The first chance fans can try the foods out at a 49ers game is week 3 against the New York Giants.
Levi's Stadium Crab Sandwich & Lobster Bisque Soup
Levi's Stadium Cream Puffs topped with Caramel and Gold Flakes
Poke Braddahs Shoyu Ahi and Spicy Ahi Bowl
Sarap Shop Party Time Lumpia
Levi's Stadium Steakhouse "Tomahawk" Board
Levi's Stadium Ahi Tuna Tapas Board
Levi's Stadium Foot-Long Cheddar Bacon Brat & Foot-Long NorCal Dog
The Shop by Chef Baca's Babyback Ribs
Mesquite & Oak Pulled Pork Slider
Mesquite & Oak Brisket Slider
Scratch Kitchen Nashville Hot Chicken Slider
Scratch Kitchen Crispy Tender & Fries
Levi's Stadium Loaded "Picadillo" Sirloin Nachos
Levi's Stadium Skuna Bay Salmon Board
Levi's Stadium Gold Rush Burrata Duo
