Interactive: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

The coronavirus has changed our world forever. What does it look like to "go back to normal" when normal is no longer? Going out to eat, catching a flight and commuting to work may never be the same. We spoke to experts across eight sectors of society to find out what life will look like moving forward.Take a look at our interactive landing page here, where we explore life after COVID-19. And check our the individual sectors below.