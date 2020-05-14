Coronavirus California

Interactive: What will restaurants, gyms, flights, stores will look like after COVID-19



The coronavirus has changed our world forever. What does it look like to "go back to normal" when normal is no longer? Going out to eat, catching a flight and commuting to work may never be the same. We spoke to experts across eight sectors of society to find out what life will look like moving forward.

Take a look at our interactive landing page here, where we explore life after COVID-19.

And check our the individual sectors below.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san franciscosan mateosan joseoaklandmarincoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirussportsgymhigh schoolsmall businessair travelmallschoolretailrestaurantshopping
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget amid pandemic
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
ABC7 honors Bay Area high school seniors
Coronavirus: Some stores, shoppers say Phase 1 of Stage 2 is pretty meaningless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom releases revised state budget amid pandemic
WATCH TODAY: ABC7 virtual job fair will show you who's hiring
SoCal will see 3 flyovers to honor front-line workers today
4 killed in SUV crash on Hwy 85 in San Jose, driver arrested
Coronavirus updates:Health care workers honored at SSF Kaiser
Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
3 counties branch off from strict Bay Area stay-at-home order
Show More
East Bay soccer coach runs over 400 miles for local food banks
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Video: Brawl breaks out at Red Lobster on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News