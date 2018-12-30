ANIMAL ATTACK

Lion shot after escaping enclosure, killing worker in North Carolina

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. --
Officials said a lion was shot and killed Sunday after escaping from its enclosure at the Conservators Center in Burlington and killing one worker.

The victim of the attack has been identified as Alexandra Black, 22, of New Palestine, Indiana. Officials said she was a recent graduate of Indiana State University, was a college intern and had been employed at the Conservator Center for around two weeks.

A husbandry team led by an animal keeper was carrying out a routine cleaning when one of the lions left a locked space, officials said.

According to the Conservators Center, the lion entered the space the humans were in and quickly killed Black.


The lion was shot and killed to allow Caswell County personnel to retrieve Black, officials said.

The Conservators Center is closed until further notice, as the investigation is ongoing.
