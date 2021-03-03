localish

3 Michelin-starred Chicago chef Curtis Duff opens ghost kitchen serving burgers and fries

By Jordan Arseneau
CHICAGO -- When you think Curtis Duffy, you don't think "burgers and fries." The three Michelin-starred chef is known for degustation-style dishes that are perfectly plated with expertly curated ingredients.

But when his restaurant Ever opened in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood in 2020, the challenges of running a fine-dining establishment in uncertain times forced Duffy to pivot into something more pedestrian.

"Something that we've always enjoyed doing and eating is cheeseburgers. Why not do a cheeseburger in the times when people want comfort food?" Duffy said.

Reve Burger sells double -cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries, and milkshakes through delivery apps Caviar and DoorDash. The ghost kitchen's name means "dream" in French and is "Ever" spelled backwards.

"I think a lot of people expected me to do a fancy, gourmet burger," said Duffy, a native of Central Ohio and avid motorcycle enthusiast. "That's not exactly what I wanted to do."

Duffy's signature Reve Burger is two beef patties, two slices of American cheese, pickles, and a mixture of ketchup and mayonnaise on a toasted brioche bun. He said the response to his new concept has gone over extremely well.

"The feedback we get from the guests on a daily basis is really a beautiful thing to see. I just thought it was going to be a simple burger but it became a whole monster. A whole new restaurant," Duffy said.

For more information, visit reveburgerchi.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowest loopfoodcelebrity chefcooking chefrestaurantlocalishwlsburgers
LOCALISH
This company is paying people to learn skills in tech!
Elmhurst coffee shop owner brings coffee, coats to Chicago's homeless
Kawaii Kitty Café is the purr-fect place for cat, coffee-lovers
'Adopt a Grandparent' to support seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF restaurants welcome customers back inside
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
EXCLUSIVE: Blue Shield CEO explains vaccination plan for CA
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
Police uncover 'possible plot' by militia to breach Capitol
Antioch PD update on Angelo Quinto wrongful death lawsuit
Puppies sickened after eating drugs in SF neighborhood
Show More
LIVE: Newsom to speak at COVID-19 vaccination site in Long Beach
Jeremy Lin talks about racial slur directed at him
NY Gov. Cuomo addresses harassment claims, vows to stay in office
Instagram accidentally hides likes for some users
Pentagon: US contractor dies in rocket attack at Iraq air base
More TOP STORIES News