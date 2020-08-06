Delicious cheesecakes with a powerful message

Brandon Alwan is a school teacher, singer, actor, chef, and entrepreneur. But it's easier to simply call him a leader.

When he's not crafting minds in the classroom or crooning on stage, he's cooking in the kitchen.


The 30-year-old embarked on his latest journey earlier this year when he founded his own baking business, appropriately named, "Pinch His Cheesecakes."

He's sweetening up his kitchen with cheesecake flavors like strawberry, Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, and Fruity Pebbles.

"You can be all of it," he said. "The sky's the limit. And I try to push that on my students as well as the community."

"I've always been a strong advocate with the kids, especially being a black man. And we don't see enough of that," he said. "You can do anything you want in life. Nothing is going to stop you but yourself."

To learn more about Brandon's music or cheesecakes, visit his Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpviall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA bill would require employers to disclose COVID-19 exposure
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Man's $200,000 life savings ripped away during beating
Map shows how risky it is to gather with friends in your county
1 killed after chase, officer-involved shooting in Oakland
New Alameda Co. plan will pay some COVID-19 positive residents to stay home
Stimulus bill talks: What you need to know
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: Back to School
NY attorney general sues to dissolve NRA
Ohio governor tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Trump meeting
Are break rooms hot spot for COVID-19? UCSF doctor explains
Facebook deletes Trump's post for violating misinformation policy
More TOP STORIES News