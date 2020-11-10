Cheesesteak meets pizza in an epic foodie collaboration

PHILADELPHIA -- Cheesesteak Pizza and cheesesteak stromboli is a match made in food-lovers heaven.Everything you would get at Geno's Steaks is now available in pie form at D'Oliva EVOO Pizza and Grill in Northern Liberties.The collaboration between the legendary steakhouse and the Italian eatery started as a friendship and grew into a charitable partnership.The proceeds from every sale of the cheesesteak stromboli and pizza will be donated to Philabundance. Each pizza and stromboli has a layer of mozzarella, Geno's thinly sliced ribeye, sauteed onions, American cheese and gets topped with wiz.1009 North Bodine Street, Philadelphia, PA 191231219 South 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 191473616 South Galloway Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148