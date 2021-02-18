The Health Rover takes the anxiety out of covid-testing with their stress-free services

NORTHPORT, New York -- Whether it was a PCR or rapid test, making an appointment to seek COVID-19 results can be a hassle.
During the holidays, many had to wake up at the crack of dawn to put their names on a list to get a test.
The co-founders of The Health Rover noticed that when their family members tested positive, they had a hard time getting their hands on a test and had to wait several days before finding out their results.
"If we could do something about it geared more towards speed, efficiency, and safety to get more people access to testing," said Brian Murphy, a Co-Founder of The Health Rover.
Murphy, who has a background in finance, collaborated with his co-founders and created The Health Rover.
Their services include on-site, rapid screenings at the client's location staffed and performed by credentialed health care professionals.
They are gearing their screenings for film/television sets, cruise lines, airlines, schools, universities, concerts, surgery centers, towns, and municipalities, to name a few.
Related: New York City updates COVID guidance, recommends double masking
"It's been very rewarding to be able to connect people to what matters most to them," said Jamie Titus, Director of Business Development. "Whether it's family, school, business, we're just trying to get back to normal. Creating access to this testing allowing people to move forward."
The company offers both rapid antigen and rapid P.C.R. nasal swab tests at their drive-thru locations as well as their concierge services.
Related: Survivor helps cancer patients land COVID vaccine appointments
"No one is waiting in a line or a waiting room with potentially other sick patients, and that's why we are different," said Murphy. It is really the speed, the efficiency, and the safety."
----------
Contact Community Journalist Alex Ciccarone
Submit a tip to Alex
Follow Alex on Facebook
Follow @Alexabc7NY on Twitter
The Health Rover takes the anxiety out of covid-testing with their stress-free services
Related topics:
northportnew yorkcommunity journalistcoronavirus helpin our backyardcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinebe localish new yorkcoronavirus outbreakwabcall goodcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorklocalish show (lsh)kfsncoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localishcovid 19coronavirus testingoriginals
northportnew yorkcommunity journalistcoronavirus helpin our backyardcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinebe localish new yorkcoronavirus outbreakwabcall goodcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorklocalish show (lsh)kfsncoronavirus tipscoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiclocalishbe localishcovid 19coronavirus testingoriginals
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More