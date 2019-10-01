Diving Deep Into The Yuengling Brewery Tour

Yuengling is known for its lager, but did you know it's also known for its iconic tours through the brewery! @BelleByLaurelle is your tour guide through the historic caves of America's oldest brewery.This beer is a local favorite, and this tour goes deep - not just into the brewery's past, but into the ground, where this family had been brewing and lagering for generations.Next time you crack open a can or a bottle, you'll have an even greater appreciation for your cold one.