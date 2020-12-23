Happy Place: A joy-filled drive-thru experience

LOS ANGELES -- Happy Place - The Drive Thru is an all-new experience created to evoke happiness from the safety of your car.

The larger-than-life drive-thru event is located at the Westfield Century City parking structure in Los Angeles. The "happy" adventure will take you through more than 50,000 square feet, 18 uniquely-themed zones and fun, interactive opportunities.

Some highlights include a real-life DJ spinning tunes, the world's first giant piano you play with your car and rainbow unicorns. The purpose it to uplift people's spirits, especially for those experiencing pandemic or winter blues during these unprecedented times.

The "happy" car experience is intended to put a smile on everyone.

"People need happiness, they need something to do and this is something different," said Jared Paul, the founder of Happy Place - The Drive Thru.

The one-of-a-kind event runs through Jan. 10.

For tickets, visit happyplace.me.

facebook.com/wearehappyplace
twitter.com/wearehappyplace
instagram.com/wearehappyplace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kabcmallall goodcommunitylocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SF mayor calls Padilla nomination 'a real blow'
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
SF leaders fear 'dangerous' holiday surge
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Warriors President Welts talks about season ahead, virtual fans
Show More
Raccoon discovered in Christmas tree leaps onto chandelier
Arraignment postponed for suspect in Michaela Garecht case
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2021
Bay Area guide to takeout, delivery holiday dinners
WH COVID-19 coordinator Deborah Birx says she will retire
More TOP STORIES News