food

This Dessert Spot is a Horchata-Lovers Paradise That's Worth the Wait

Horchateria Rio Luna in Paramount, California, has become a go-to desert spot in Southern California. From their coffee drinks to vegan churros and concha desserts, you could call it horchata heaven! Almost every item created in this family-owned business has an element of horchata. The traditional Latino agua is also used to make concha ice cream sundaes - omg, yum! When you visit, be prepared to wait, but once you take your first sip or bite - you'll know: it was worth the wait!

Check them out here: horchateriarl.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramountfoodmexicanworth the waitdessertslocalish
FOOD
What restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day?
Try an explosion of Cajun flavor this Thanksgiving with Turducken
DC attorney general sues DoorDash for pocketing delivery tips
De Afghanan Cuisine is one of the go-to spots for food in Fremont
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Heartbroken siblings of BART stabbing victim speak out
Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Technology advances Fremont police services
6 injured after van crashes into Dollar Tree store in Vallejo
What do increased police patrols actually look like? ABC7 rides BART to find out
Firefighters rescue newborn puppy from drainpipe
Show More
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
Fremont school kids talk about diversity in classrooms
BART recovering from major delay in Transbay Tube
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
More TOP STORIES News