localish

Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area

By Chris Bollini
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.

But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food.

"We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelkgofoodcarnivallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
New program helps homeless pets during COVID-19
Cakeland gets new taste of sweet artwork
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sending federal agents to Oakland would 'only cause more civil unrest,' mayor says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
We're all making a mask-wearing mistake, according to gov's office
Coronavirus updates: US COVID-19 death toll passes 150K
Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dead at 47
Orange Co. Board of Education sues CA over school closures
CA withholds COVID-19 money from 2 defiant cities
Show More
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
WATCH THURSDAY: 7 On Your Side answers housing questions
Saliva-based COVID-19 test offered for 2 days in Berkeley
Trump tweets about 'suburban dream' after diversity rule revoked
Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress
More TOP STORIES News