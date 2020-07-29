SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.
But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food.
"We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.
Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area
LOCALISH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More