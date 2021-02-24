more in common

FREE MOM HUGS: Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- When Tabatha's mom declined to come to her same-sex wedding, Tabatha and her bride-to-be turned to a stranger for unconditional love and support.

"If your mom won't attend your same-sex wedding, then call me. I'll be there. I'll even bring the bubbles. To not be accepted by your family, it's just devastating. Everyone needs acceptance from their mother," says Sara Cunningham, founder of Free Mom Hugs.


Free Mom Hugs is a non-profit organization that supports LGBTQIA+ couples who have been abandoned by their families.

"I don't have my blood DNA mom, but I still can have a mom. Love and acceptance mostly. She's what everybody deserves to feel."


