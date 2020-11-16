abc13 plus el campo wharton

Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo known for family and smoked meats

EL CAMPO, Texas -- Prasek's Family Smokehouse in El Campo, Texas, is known for two things - food and family.

The family-owned business started as one store in the 70s. It is now a family-run empire where three generations at work and one of the biggest employers in Wharton County.

Mike Prasek Jr. is the production manager at the smokehouse. He said his mother started the bakery because they needed money to buy him braces.

And you can't mention Prasek's without talking about the meat. It's one of the most popular things to get there. They ship their beloved smoke meat, sausage and jerky across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
el campoabc13 plus el campo whartonfoodabc13 plusktrkcommunitylocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
40 CA counties move to more restrictive tiers amid COVID-19 spike
COVID-19 updates: SF moves back to red tier due to case spike
40 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Atmospheric river to soak Bay Area this week
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
'More people may die': Biden urges Trump to aid transition
This CA desert town is on sale for $2.75M
Show More
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could be up to 94.5% effective
Will travelers follow CA's new 14-day quarantine advisory?
Demand for more COVID-19 test sites grow as cases surge in SF
65 COVID-19 cases in WHO Geneva staff, according to email
Harmful chemicals spill into Petaluma River
More TOP STORIES News