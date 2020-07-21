localish

Aldine ISD principal inspires students with 160-lb weight loss

HOUSTON, TX -- Gerald Schattle weighed 397 pounds at his heaviest. The Aldine ISD principal played football growing up, but slowly gained weight as he got married and had a family.

The Aldine Education Center principal lost 80 pounds with diet and exercise and then started running. His goal was to finish a marathon, and trained by running through the neighborhoods where his students live. It wasn't just good for his health, the runs helped him connect with the kids. Schattle finished that marathon and is now down to 240 pounds. He hopes to get down to 200.

If you would like to follow his journey, check him out on Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpumpedweight losshigh schoolteacherktrkaldine isdprincipallocalishstudentsmarathons
LOCALISH
Luxury outdoor picnics aim to get people outside
Get your cup of joe and donate to a good cause at Coffee Closet!
Food truck service is helping family-owned restaurants stay afloat.
World's most expensive PB&J?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Viral road rage video is more than meets the eye, SF man says
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Who's exempt from wearing a mask? Stanford doctor explains
Crews battling fast-moving grass fire in East Contra Costa County
Newsom allows salon operations to move outdoors amid COVID-19 crisis
Sex offender relocates to San Diego County, authorities say
SF family uses holiday card-like introductions to find home
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Hayward COVID-19 testing site moving, going appointment-only
Coronavirus updates: 12th San Quentin inmate dies from complications related to COVID-19
SF indoor malls close amid COVID-19 case surge
CIF postpones high school sports amid pandemic
Oakland mayor claps back after Trump calls city 'a mess'
More TOP STORIES News