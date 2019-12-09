The Toasted Coconut will make you feel like you're at the beach

If you're looking for a tropical paradise in Houston, don't go to the airport. You can hop in your car and check out The Toasted Coconut in H-Town's quirky Montrose neighborhood.

It's an authentic island experience that includes sand, bright colors, tiki huts and more!

And that doesn't even begin to mention the tropical-inspired food and drink menus, which include custom, low-alcohol drinks in souvenir mugs, shareable entrees and snack plates that will have you dancing the Hula all evening.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
barfoodrestaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
AccuWeather forecast: Widespread fog this morning, chance of rain tomorrow
WATCH IN 60: SFPD officer-involved shooting; BART fare evasion sweeps
New Zealand volcano erupts, killing at least 5
EXCLUSIVE: Victims of deadly Orinda crash were cousins
BART police cracking down on fare evaders at Embarcadero Station
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia
Show More
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
Wildfire victims raise concerns with $13.5B PG&E settlement
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
More TOP STORIES News