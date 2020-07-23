Soda-pop shop features more than 700 flavors of soda!

LOS ANGELES -- Looking for a Dad's Root Beer or Frostie blue cream soda now that the summer months have hit?
Galco's One Stop Soda Pop Shop features more than 800 different flavors of soda.
The shop in Los Angeles' Highland Park neighborhood has been family owned and operated for more than 100 years, and is known for its soda pop, stocks its shelves with fan-favorite flavors. In this store alone, there are about 800 different types of soda.
"If you're from New York, you're looking for Manhattan Specials. If you're from Chicago or the Midwest, Green River is a very big brand," said owner John Nese.
Nese described his longtime love for soda with a memory from his early childhood.
"I asked my father if I can go to work with him and I went to work with him for a whole summer. And my thinking was, if I went to lunch, I would have to have lunch with my father. And so, I would probably get to have a soda. My favorite was Dad's Root Beer at the time. So, I would have a Dad's Root Beer and oh my goodness I was in heaven," said Nese.
"Everybody, they come in and say, 'Thank you for being open,'" Nese said. "We're in that section of the food industry that brings happiness," he said.
Visit them at, 5702 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
