localish

Lifelong equestrian Brianna Noble showed up to Oakland protest on horseback

By Jason Beal
OAKLAND, Calif. -- On the morning of May 29, Brianna Noble took her 17-hand horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back, Brianna was not aware of the impact she was about to have as she trotted down Broadway.

"Any time a black woman is going to get on a very large horse and walk through Oakland, it's not something you see every day," said Noble.

Noble is a lifelong equestrian and she offers beginner lessons and trail training for horses at Mulatto Meadows.

She's also working on a project called Humble. She's hoping to get donations that would give horseback riding lessons to children for free.

LEARN MORE: Allies in Action: Woman on horseback in Oakland protest talks about movement
EMBED More News Videos

Brianna Noble took her horse "Dapper Dan" to a protest in Oakland against police brutality after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. With a "Black Lives Matter" sign slung over Dapper Dan's back.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandkgoblack lives matterprotesthorsesgeorge floydlocalish show (lsh)race in americalocalish
LOCALISH
This mural was a gift from local artists in Southeast Los Angeles.
Drag Queens go all out for Black Lives Matter
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Iconic Pink Triangle will shine brighter than ever during Pride
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 updates: SF's reopening scaled back over concern of case surge, mayor says
Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
LIVE: Newsom tells 1 CA county to shut back down
VIDEO: Man blocks Latino man from entering his own building
Bay Area airport passengers react to American Airlines' plan to book flights to capacity
States retreat as new COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high in US
San Francisco LGBTQ businesses struggle to survive pandemic
Show More
San Quentin COVID-19 outbreak grows to more than 500
Mother of 1-year-old boy demands action after viral coughing incident
Texas, Florida order bars to close again as COVID-19 cases rise
Black Lives Matter network debunks Trump Twitter post
St. Louis rapper Huey killed in shooting in Missouri
More TOP STORIES News