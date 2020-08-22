More than a fire fight: Suspected looters arrested, residents reported missing amid Santa Cruz County wildfires

"Today alone, we arrested five people.. Five people with two car loads full of stolen property," the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said.
By
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- By Friday evening, 57,000 acres burned between Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

Fire officials made some much needed progress as the CZU Lightning Complex fires see 2-percent containment.

Beyond the fire fight, law enforcement officers arrested suspected looters, caught capitalizing on the mandatory evacuations.

RELATED: UC Santa Cruz on-campus residents threatened with 'criminal offense' for failure to evacuate

Cal Fire reported nearly 100 structures have been destroyed by the flames since the fires ignited.

They're asking that residents heed evacuation orders and stay away.

"It's very difficult to maneuver around this fire as it is with the narrow roads," Cal Fire Unit Chief Ian Larkin told reporters. "And to add the public back in there is very, very difficult and unsafe for our firefighters."

In addition to those responding to the fire, 60 law enforcement personnel have been sent out to search for potential looters and to protect property.

VIDEO: Bay Area shrouded in smoke as Northern California wildfires rage


From Oakland to Point Reyes, smoke enveloped the Bay Area Thursday as fires scorched Northern California.



"It's terrible and it's disgusting," Chief Deputy Chris Clark with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said. "Today alone, we arrested five people. Five people with two car loads full of stolen property off of Fall Creek Road."

The sheriff's office explained, "Jose Gandarilla, Susana Luna, Crystal Araujo, Sara Loretz and Crystle Parstch-Lucchesi were all arrested on numerous charges including Looting 463(A), Grand Theft 487(A) PC, Conspiracy to commit a crime 182(A)(1) PC and Burglary 459 PC."
Adding, "These five decided to victimize several of our community members who are already hurting."

Another concern on Friday were the two residents who are unaccounted for. Sheriff's detectives are investigating.

"There are two missing person's cases at this point that we're actively trying to confirm," Clark told reporters.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Track wildfires across San Francisco, other parts of CA

He said, if residents haven't heard from a loved one, first search the Red Cross website to see if they've been reported there. The next step would be to call sheriff's dispatch.

As for the on-going fire fight, Cal Fire says more evacuations and road closures can be expected in the days to come.

On Friday afternoon, ABC7 News met the Immel family. They were evacuated from their Boulder Creek homes on Wednesday morning, only to return to rubble.
Their goal on Friday was to get their long-time neighbor out of his home.

"What we're trying to do is get back up there," Luke Immel said. "We have a person that's still up there, that wouldn't leave."

RELATED: Staggering photos show scope of wildfires' devastation

Cal Fire said those refusing to leave put themselves and first responders at risk. Some crews have already had to go back into the fire zones to help rescue people who stayed.

Besides fire, downed wires and trees can be extremely dangerous.

Even so, residents say every wildfire has its holdouts.

"He's a long-term mountain man and his attitude is: I'm going to defend, save my house and property, or I'm going to die trying," Immel explained.

