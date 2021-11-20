'Unacceptable': Mayor Breed says changes will be coming to SF after brazen Union Square robbery

SF Union Sq. business are repairing broken glass after vandalism & smash-and-grab robbery at @LouisVuitton store. @SFPD say multiple arrests made. https://t.co/XzgokZtYfJ pic.twitter.com/FoROicfMZl — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) November 20, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Police Chief William Scott addressed the looting and vandalism that took place at San Francisco's Union Square Friday night.Mayor Breed says Friday's burglary is "detrimental to our city.""What happens when people vandalize and commit those level of crimes in San Francisco. We not only lose those businesses, we lose those jobs. We lose that tax revenue that helps to support our economy that helps to support many of the social service programs that we have in the city in the first place. We can't allow that to happen," she said."What you saw was horrible. But you also saw the men and women of the San Francisco Police Department who were here on site in Union Square yesterday."At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the burglaries at a Louis Vuitton store and surrounding businesses in San Francisco, according to Chief Scott."San Francisco police officers responded to calls of numerous burglaries not only in Union Square but the surrounding area," he said.Police say around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to reports of possible looting and vandalism to retail establishments in the Union Square Area.Chief Scott listed at least 10 businesses that were targeted including Bloomingdale's, Burberry and Louis Vuitton."This is unacceptable," the chief added.Social media video shows some of the chaos that has unfolded there Friday night - smashed store windows, police and people running in the street.The store in Union Square looked completely empty, apparently ransacked by robbers.Mayor London Breed announced changes to put an end to these types of crimes."Last night what we saw was horrible," she said. "We're gonna be making some changes to Union Square and how cars are able to access. There will be limited access in terms of when you come to this area."The thieves also tried to get into the Fendi store by smashing one of the windows but could not get in.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.This comes as San Francisco is dealing with an uptick in organized retail theft across the city, causing several stores to permanently close.Marisa Rodriguez, Executive Director Union Square Alliance, provided ABC7's Cornell Barnard with this statement: